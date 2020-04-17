A TRIO of jogging superheroes are brightening up the days in lockdown for children in Fishguard and Goodwick.

Spiderman, Batman and Superman have all been spotted out for daily runs in the twin towns and sometimes even as far afield as Scleddau.

Sightings of the superheroes, along with photos, have been posted on local Facebook groups with a dedicated Goodwick Superhero group also springing up.

Speaking anonymously to the Western Telegraph the man behind the jogging heroes said it all started on the Sunday after the schools were closed and before the country was locked down.

"We were talking at home about whether it was still safe to go out," he said. "I said I've got a mask, I can still go out. I went up the attic and got my superhero suit and went out for a run.

"When I got back there were posts on Facebook from people saying thank you and that it had made them smile."

For his next run the jogging superhero went on a run around Stop and Call to keep the children there amused. More posts thanking him appeared on Facebook, two more superhero costumes were ordered, and the jogging heroes were born.

"The response has been brilliant," he said. It started off as a bit of a laugh. It has been amazing."

A couple of the superhero's friends let people know in advance where he will be running so people know to look out of their window when he's passing by. Favourite routes include Dan y Bryn, the Wallis, Parc y Cefn and Maeshyfryd.

"It's the children who are the ones stuck in, they can't do anything," he said. It just gives them something to look at, not just four walls."

If you would like the jogging superhero to visit your street you can leave a message on the Goodwick Superhero Facebook page.