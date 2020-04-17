NSPCC Cymru / Wales has revealed how its dedicated Childline volunteers in Wales have counselled more than 250 children worried about Coronavirus in the last three weeks, as the charity launches an urgent fundraising appeal so it can still be there for young people when they need it most.

The charity is growing increasingly concerned about the number of children who will experience abuse or neglect due to the impact of Coronavirus, with families struggling with lockdown, job losses and school closures.

To continue to support children during this challenging period, and to adapt to the ever- changing situation, the NSPCC has launched its emergency appeal ‘We’re still here for children’.

The NSPCC is urging the public to visit its website and donate £10 to help fund vital services like Childline, so the charity can continue to answer calls and be here for the young people who desperately need someone to talk to, especially when home isn’t a safe place.

Debs Davis, Childline’s Service Manager for Wales, said: “Children continue to reach out to Childline worried about Coronavirus.

“We know that home isn’t a safe place for every child and so especially during this time we must continue to be there for those who need us.

“Children are worried and some are talking to us about feeling suicidal or struggling with their mental health and so we’re changing the way we operate so that we can be there for them.

“This is possible thanks to supporters who we rely on for 90% of our funding, and as we continue to adapt the way in which we work it will only be possible to continue being there for children with more support.”

Since January 21, 2,200 children across the UK have received counselling. Of those counselling sessions, 12% have been delivered from Childline volunteers in Wales, who have been listed as critical workers.

Mental and emotional health was the main concern for 58% of those children counselled by Childline volunteer in Wales, with other concerns including family relationships, suicidal thoughts and feelings, and sex and relationships.

In the past few weeks Childline has heard from children whose parents have lost their jobs and are under growing financial pressure, as well as from young carers struggling to look after their siblings whilst their parents fall sick with Coronavirus symptoms.

Despite Childline having to close the night service for the first time and having a 30% drop in volunteer hours, due to counsellors having to self-isolate, it’s battling to still be there for children across the UK.