DURING these unprecedented times, connecting over social media is one way that people can keep in touch.

This is even more important for those who are shielding because of health issues or vulnerability.

Lymphoma Action, the only charity in the UK dedicated to supporting people affected by lymphoma, has launched a closed Facebook group for anyone affected by Hodgkin or non-Hodgkin lymphoma or chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL). The support group is a great place for people affected by lymphoma to share information and tips about coping with the current situation, as well as thoughts and emotions about their diagnosis.

If any reader would like to join the closed Facebook support group they should search for Lymphoma Action Support UK.

For more information about lymphoma, including information about lymphoma and COVID 19, please visit the Lymphoma Action website at lymphoma-action.org.uk

KAREN BONELL,

Lymphoma Action