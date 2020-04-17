POLICE turned back a motorbike rider who was heading to Fishguard to take photos.

The driver was stopped shortly after 1pm on Thursday (April 16) on the A40 just outside Penblewin and officers discovered he had come from the Bonymaen area.

He was reported and turned around.

Officers have been busy patrolling the county to ensure that everyone is adhering to the lockdown rules.

Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit posted a series of tweets on their Twitter page detailing where they had been.

Police also went to Canaston Woods and Wisemans Bridge before heading to St Clears. Two more drivers who were stopped on the A477 were also turned back out of Pembrokeshire.

The RPU later thanked everyone who has been adhering to the rules.