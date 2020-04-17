BLUE lights in tribute to the National Health Service shone out on Pembrokeshire buildings yesterday (Thursday) evening.

As the 8pm Clap for Carers sounded out in towns and villages, there was a first-time blue light switch-on at a car dealership, complete with NHS images.

Ian Gravell, general manager of Gravells Kia in Redstone Road, Narberth, sourced the building’s light installation from Callum Goldthorpe of Narberth, whose Communic8 business provides sound, lighting and radio equipment.

Ian and wife Wendy were joined by Callum in clapping for the carers outside the building, and it was a proud moment when the blue lights burst into life.

“As far as I know, ours was the only garage in the UK with blue lights,” said Ian. “I felt it was a lovely thank you to those people who are putting it on the line for us, and I was delighted to be able to do it.”