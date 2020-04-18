CANNABIS with a street value of over £2,400 was seized from a house in Crymych on Thursday, (April 16) following proactive police patrols in response to concerns raised by the local community.

The use of drugs has been an on-going worry raised by the community, so a targeted policing plan was put in place to ensure high police visibility in Maes yr Yrfa.

Enquiries were carried out at a home in the street on Thursday, April 16, and two people are currently assisting officers with inquires.

The house was searched, with 241g of herbal cannabis found inside.

Dyfed-Powys Police Sergeant Leyton Phillips said: “This is an excellent example of neighbourhood policing teams working in the community to provide high visibility policing and reassure people that their concerns are being listened to and addressed.

“A substantial amount of cannabis has been seized from our streets, which is a hugely positive result.”