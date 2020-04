CAT owners in the Cilgerran area are being advised to keep an eye on their pets after it was reported a cat is suffering from anti-freeze poisoning and is on a drip.

A statement on the Cats Ceredigion Facebook site said: “Cat owners need to be aware of this problem and report any cats to a vet as soon as possible. Symptoms can be weakness and staggering walk.

“Car owners - please check that any anti-freeze is kept in a safe place and any spillages are wiped up at once.”