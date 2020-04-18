A GLANRHYD man recovering from skin cancer surgery has paid his own personal tribute to NHS staff battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Joe Orton was watching the news on TV and saw that a factory had painted up a wooden pallet outside its yard to thank the NHS for its services during the crisis.

And it was that which inspired his own personal tribute to thank health staff for the care he has recently received.

“I thought ‘well! I can do that’, having an old pallet around,” said Joe, who celebrates his 75th birthday today (Saturday, April 18).

“I have just arrived back from the Morriston and Singleton Hospitals following skin cancer surgery and a skin graft on my nose at their day units.

“I had excellent service from our ambulance bus drivers and all nurses and surgeons at the big hospitals in Swansea during the crisis.

“So I got out the pallet and painted it in position at the bottom of the drive on the Nevern road. Mind you, I probably shouldn't really have been bending down and risking pressure on my skin graft - as my partner, pointed out!

“But it is the second week of healing and I was careful so I think the effort was worth it to say thank you to our fabulous NHS and all the staff for their sterling work.”