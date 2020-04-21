A NORTH Pembrokeshire business has earned Britain’s most prestigious business award.

Clynfyw Care Farm, based in Abercych, north Pembrokeshire has been presented with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise (sustainable development) - the second time it has won such recognition.

The Queen's Awards for Enterprise is for British businesses and other organizations which excel at international trade, innovation or sustainable development. It is the highest official UK award for British businesses, having been launched in 1966.

“This is a great honour,” said Jim Bowen, Clynfyw’s manager.

“Care Farms are a vital resource supporting vulnerable people in the rural community and awards like this give credibility to the whole care farming movement, not just in the ‘charitable’ sector but in mainstream business too.”

Clynfyw Farm first began welcoming vulnerable people in the mid-1980s. It started its formal farm diversification program in 1998, converting the 300-acre farm and woodland to organic in 2000.

Back in 2002, it became the first business in Wales ever to win a Queen’s Award for Enterprise (sustainable development), but it was in 2011 that it really began to feel it was making a significant difference, by opening a day service, respite holidays and supported accommodation.

Eight vulnerable people now live at Clynfyw in supported tenancy, with around 30 others coming in for day service.

It also provides jobs for around 40 staff to be a significant local employer, alongside volunteers.

Clynfyw also manages the Kinora mental health recovery centre in Cardigan which supports people using nature as a therapeutic tool for engaging and helping people in recovery.

“We have seen so many changes in our community and environment over the years,” said Jim.

“My family has farmed Clynfyw since the 1750s. Back then we lived a life that was much more in tune with the nature. Community supported itself and each other.

“We took care of the land, with food security and sovereignty key parts of life. With the impact of the coronavirus pandemic it is clear that our whole society needs to evolve to become more sensitive to this once more.

“We have been able to demonstrate the important role care farms play in supporting vulnerable people and also in building community resilience and stability.”

There are care farms all over the world supporting people in different ways. Social Farms and Gardens is the formal group in the UK promoting care farming. The Landworkers’ Alliance is another strong ally.

Many of Clynfyw’s staff are also heavily involved with the Extinction Rebellion (XR) movement, using non-violent direct action to highlight the climate emergency and also helping to rebuild communities in the face of the climate crisis and ecological catastrophe.

“One of the reasons we wanted to win this award was because we were fed up with XR Rebels being dismissed as nothing more than uncooperative crusties,” added Jim.

“The truth is that XR Rebels come from all walks of life. We are doctors, teachers, farmers, carers, academics and even winners of the UK’s most prestigious business awards.

“As individuals we care and as a society we cannot ignore the climate catastrophe. We hope that by winning this award, we can continue the conversation, enabling us all to work together to adapt, protect and strengthen our communities and the environment.

“There is nothing more important than that."