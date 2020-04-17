Eleven more deaths have been reported due to the coronavirus in Wales, as the First Minister confirms the lockdown will remain in place for at least another three weeks.

Four new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Pembrokeshire, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 134; Carmarthenshire has15 new cases, for a total of 310; while Ceredigion had no new cases, with the total remaining at 21.

Public Health Wales (PHW) said that there are now 6,645 cases of the coronavirus in Wales, with 244 new reports.

In total 705 tests were carried out yesterday, with 23,332 carried out so far in Wales.

The total number of people to have died from the coronavirus has reached 506, PHW said.

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “The First Minister yesterday (16 April) confirmed the extension of lockdown measures, which will remain in place for a further three weeks.

“Public Health Wales fully supports this decision, which is essential to avoid reversing the gains we have made in slowing the spread of this virus, protecting our NHS, and saving lives.

“Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) is now circulating in every part of Wales, and the single most important action we can all take in fighting the virusis to stay at home. We want to thank each and every person across Wales for doing their bit to help slow the spread of the virus.

“While emphasising the importance of staying at home, we share the concern expressed by NHS Wales Chief Executive Dr Andrew Goodall yesterday that some people may be waiting too long to seek urgent assessment and treatment.

“Public Health Wales is reinforcing the message that urgent and emergency care services for physical and mental health are still open and accessible.

“For parents if your child is unwell and you are concerned you should seek help. If you have urgent dental pain you should still call your dentist. If you have a health complaint that is worrying you and won’t go away you should call your GP practice. If you or a family member are seriously ill or injured you should dial 999 or attend your nearest Emergency Department.

“Public Health Wales is working with our partners in Welsh Government, the wider NHS in Wales, the other UK nations and others to monitor and respond to the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Wales.

“This includes moves to ramp up our testing capacity, including the introduction of more testing facilities for key workers around Wales to ensure they are fit and able to respond to the developing situation.

“A new lane in Rodney Parade in Newport is now operational, and is testing NHS staff and other key workers. We have three bays up and running at the Cardiff City Stadium, providing at least 120 slots for key workers to be tested. We have been able to accommodate all key workers referred to us and testing them within 24 hours of their referral to us.

“We are encouraging everyone to download the COVID-19 Symptom Tracker app, which has been supported by Welsh Government. The app allows users to log daily symptoms to help build a clearer picture of how the virus is affecting people. For more information, including how to download the app, visit covid.joinzoe.com.

“Public Health Wales is working to address the negative impact of COVID-19 on the social, mental and physical wellbeing of people in Wales. The new How are you doing? campaign is now live and offering practical advice from phw.nhs.wales/howareyoudoing.

“We know that staying at home can be hard especially when the weather is nice, but members of the public must adhere to social distancing rules about staying at home, and away from others, introduced by the UK and Welsh Government. These rules are available on the Public Health Wales website.

“People no longer need to contact NHS 111 if they think they may have contracted Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Information about the symptoms to look out for is available on the Public Health Wales website, or members of the public can use the NHS Wales symptom checker.

“Anyone with a suspected coronavirus illness should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days.

“Only call 999 if you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, do not call 999 just because you are on hold to 111. We appreciate that 111 lines are busy, but you will get through after a wait.