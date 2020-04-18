PEMBROKESHIRE Samaritans is appealing for donations from residents to help ensure its volunteers can continue to support people struggling to cope during this crucial time.

Following Government’s confirmation that Samaritans volunteers are critical to supporting vulnerable people, Pembrokeshire Samaritans are making every effort to ensure that they can provide emotional support to anyone in crisis.

Volunteers that can carry out shifts at the Haverfordwest branch are following strict guidelines on hygiene standards and social distancing. The situation will be continually monitored to ensure that volunteer safety is prioritised.

Branch Director at Pembrokeshire Samaritans, Georgia, said: “For over forty years, our branch has provided a listening ear to anyone who needs support, which has been possible through the public’s kind donations. We usually rely on our Charity Shop in Upper Market Street, Haverfordwest, to cover much of our ongoing costs to keep the lights on and the phones operating, but this has had to close for the foreseeable future.

“Now more than ever, we need the public’s continued support. Due to the closure of our shop, we are facing a significant loss of funding, so we are calling on West Wales residents to help us ensure that we continue to be here for anyone who needs support.”

A donation as little as £5.00 will help volunteers to answer a call for help from someone struggling to cope and be there when people need support the most.

To make a donation and find out other ways you can support Pembrokeshire Samaritans please visit: https://www.samaritans.org/wales/branches/haverfordwest/how-donate-pembrokeshire-samaritans/ or email treasurer@pembrokeshiresamaritans.org.uk

Those worried about their own mental health or someone else during the coronavirus outbreak can find some useful online resources and advice here on Samaritans website.