A POLICE officer had blood wiped in his face while attending a call in Haverfordwest, just minutes after the weekly clap to show gratitude and respect for emergency services workers.

Dyfed-Powys Police officers were taking part in the weekly clap of support and thanks at 8pm last night, April 16, when a report was made of a fire in Augustine Way.

Officers attended, along with colleagues from the fire service, and found items had been set alight in a garden.

Officers could see a man’s hand was bleeding, and asked him to wash it off. The man did not comply, instead wiping the blood onto an officer’s face.

Darren Connolly, aged 35, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, and has been charged to appear at court.

Chief Inspector Louise Harries said: “Once again one of our officers has been assaulted in an abhorrent way.

“Officers come to work to protect our communities and are doing everything they can to keep people safe. To be treated like this will never be acceptable.

“This can have not only a physical impact on officers, but a psychological one on them and indeed their own families.

“The overwhelming majority of our communities in Pembrokeshire are fully supportive of police and we are grateful for that. Those that choose to behave in such a way can be assured that we will not tolerate such behaviour and we will be robust in our response.”