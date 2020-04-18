A PEMBROKESHIRE hotel is aiming to raise £10,000 to provide 2,500 free meals to people in the county.

Tenby’s Belgrave Hotel is already offering a ‘meals on wheels’ service and Sunday lunch delivery locally, and hotelier Max Thomas now wants to extend this over a wider area – and at no cost to the recipient.

“In these – let’s say interesting – times, it might be good to give someone a helping hand,” he said in a Facebook post as he launched the appeal.

“My idea is simple, really, I would like to provide 2,500 free meals to the people of people of Pembrokeshire made here in Tenby at the Belgrave Hotel and the Galley Restaurant with no questions, no requirements, no cost, available to everyone. If you need it you can have it.

Of course it would have a cost, and that is where this fundraising comes in.

“We can provide good sized meals, chilled and ready to be reheated at home, simple hearty meals like curry, beef stew or chicken dinners etc. I do hope I can get this up and running over the next two weeks, so please, any donation will help.”

Max added that he had offered the service to a number of agencies, including Pembrokeshire County Council’s community coronavirus hub.

“We’re used to catering for 80 or 90 people when the hotel is open, and the majority of our supply chain is still there, so large quantities of meals aren’t really going to be a problem for us,” he said.

“We’d ideally like to have the money in place by April 29 to fund the 2,500 meals at a cost of £4 each, ahead, and the plan is that our head chef, Tony Waitland, will make a batch ofeals daily, for either delivery or collection, and these can then be frozen or re-heated in the microwave.”

Anyone who would like to make a donation can do so through The Belgrave Hotel page on Facebook or by calling the hotel on 01834 842377.