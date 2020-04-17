PEMBROKESHIRE County Council’s Chairman, Cllr Dr Simon Hancock, has praised the work of NHS staff and all community groups in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cllr Hancock said that the country is in ‘unprecedented times’ and encouraged everyone to play their part in tackling the virus by staying at home.

In his message he says: “We are living through unprecedented times as society battles the greatest public health crisis of the past hundred years.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have lost loved ones or have had family members and friends taken ill from this awful virus.

“But we are also witnessing some remarkable things. The professionalism, dedication and selflessness of our National Health Service and social care staff is beyond praise.

“We also are mindful of the excellent work of our police who have to enforce the lockdown and get to grips with new regulations during these exceptional weeks.

“Our County Council staff are working very hard indeed in catering for the needs of Pembrokeshire residents and especially those who work on the interface with health.

“What has been truly inspiring has been the response of the population and communities of Pembrokeshire.

“Countless acts of kindness for neighbours and especially for complete strangers is nothing short of inspiring.

“The Community Co-ordination hub which went Iive on March 26 has already dealt with more than 1000 calls and some 50 community groups been registered with the Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services.

“The third sector has done exceptional work in helping to promote community resilience and providing information.

“People continue to donate to food banks, volunteer to their local community support group, remotely befriend, shop for necessities and collect prescriptions for the elderly and vulnerable.

“Communities are really coming together.

“Every crisis produces different responses from people but I believe the spirit of caring and compassion has intensified and grown.

“We will move beyond this crisis and hope that a better society waits for us beyond it.

“As you will know, we are now entering a further minimum three weeks of lockdown. I urge everyone to please follow the rules of staying home and only going out if is essential to do so.

“We must all play our part in tackling this virus.

“I extend my best wishes to you and your families and let us remember 'You have not lived today until you have done something for someone.'

“These sentiments have certainly been taken to heart by the people of Pembrokeshire.”