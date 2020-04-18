PEMBROKE’S Devon Drive is coming together, uplifting spirits, during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

“We haven’t done it for any recognition or reward,” said volunteer Kayleigh Kitts. “We have put our heads together to support those less confident to go out there and support one another.

“My neighbour, Shelley Bolton, and I, are both continuing to work our full-time jobs, and volunteering help in the community.

“With recent events like Easter, we clubbed together and come up with ideas to brighten the Easter weekend up for the children, who probably have no idea what is going on.

“The week before Easter Sunday, we distributed Easter pictures to all children, wishing to participate in a colouring competition. This gave the children around seven to ten days to colour their picture and place them in the windows.

Whilst the week went on. We sorted an Easter Bunny costume, and prepared treat bags to allow every child participating to feel a rewarded.

“We were donated Easter eggs from a Spar manager of Narberth, Carl John, who donated the winning egg, and six runner-ups.

“On Easter Sunday, I dressed as Easter Bunny and Shelley supported going around the houses of Devon Drive. We knocked at every house where a picture was located in the window. We asked all children to remain inside their door, or look out their window. A treat bag was placed on the doorsteps. The pictures were judged by Easter Bunny and the winner and runners-up were rewarded with their eggs.

“Parents and neighbours wanted to donate, so we decided to do a collection and donate to those going out their way, or less fortunate.

“We raised some money and purchased some flowers for a lovely lady in our community – Christine – who despite her own struggles, gets up every day to care for vulnerable.

With the remaining money, we asked the community for any elderly, vulnerable isolating people, so we could donate a hamper. We were contacted by a member of the community, who put forward the name of an elderly couple, whose family is in isolation in London, therefore have nobody. We made up a hamper and donated to Mr and Mrs Williams of The Green, Pembroke.

“With all this going on, we also participated in the Thursday 8pm clap, the children’s Sunday 3pm clap, and the Sunday 7pm dance-off.

“The community have pulled together for one and another, neighbours have chalked/painted their walls all colours to support the NHS and other groups have been set up on Facebook, for anyone to join.

“We have actually had an amazing response to everything in the community and would like to share our ideas around and about.”