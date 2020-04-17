In a matter of just a few weeks, coronavirus (Covid-19) has brought the UK to its knees.

Now more than ever, we are reliant on our doctors, nurses and medical staff working at NHS hospitals in the Hywel Dda University Health Board aerea.

These guardian angels are serving on the frontline under impossible pressure to save lives – and under grave risk to their own lives.

While the majority of the population are confined to their homes, these heroes are forsaking their own health and well-being to put people like you and I first.

And this is why Newsquest’s West Wales newspapers the Western Telegraph, the Tivyside Advertiser, the South Wales Guardian and the Milford Mercury are joining forces to raise money for our incredible NHS workers at the frontline of the healthcare crisis in our region.

We think it is time for us as a country to say thank you – and we hope you will join us in donating money to support this workforce.

We are supporting the official Hywel Dda Charities, which has launched an urgent Covid-19 appeal to raise money to support workers and volunteers at the frontline of the pandemic.

All of the money raised is utilised in the Hywel Dda region to support hospital staff continue to do the incredible work they do saving our lives and the lives of our loved ones.

At this time of hardship, it is important for us, the community, to bring some joy and happiness to those who are giving us so much.

There have been appalling stories of doctors, nurses and other medical staff struggling to fulfil their own needs while some members of the public stockpile food and other essential products.

There is also an overwhelming demand for critical equipment needed by frontline staff to ensure they can do their jobs safely.

This is where we – as the public – can come together and help. We are asking our readers to extend this support to the heroes of the NHS, to let them know we care and are thankful for everything they are doing for us.

Please donate whatever you can, and let us give a collective, united message to our NHS workers of our huge appreciation for their efforts.

To make a donation, visit justgiving.com/campaign/HywelDdaNHSCOVID19

Alternatively, you can make a donation by cheque or postal order to Hywel Dda Health Charities, Freepost, c/o Hywel Dda University Health Board.

Every pound donated will make a difference.

In addition to donating cash to support staff staff, members of the public can purchase essential supplies for in-patients who are facing shortages of basic items such as toiletries and nightwear due to the ban on visitors attending hospitals.

If you would like to buy items such as shampoo, toothpaste, pyjamas or even ballpoint pens, the Hywel Dda Health Charities has set up a wishlist on Amazon. You can buy products for patients by visiting amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/JK0JV7CWPHX3/ref=cm_go_nav_hz

You can also get involved in our campaign by telling us why the NHS matters to you or how it has made a difference to your life.

Tweet us or post on Facebook to share your stories, using the hashtag: #ThankYouNHS.

You can also get involved by sending us a picture of yourself holding up a piece of paper reading, “#ThankYouNHS” - some of which we will print in the paper.

Let us show our NHS staff that we care, and that we are thankful for everything they are doing for us all during this crisis.