AN UNINSURED driver and passenger travelled some 120 miles from Bristol to Pembrokeshire to look at a puppy yesterday afternoon, April 17, despite lockdown rules during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit, which stopped the car on the A477 near Kilgetty, said: “Vehicle stop-check with Carmarthenshire Roads Policing Unit earlier, on a vehicle from the Bristol area.

“Driver reported for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and while uninsured. Passenger reported for permitting both offences. Both reported for non-essential travel. Vehicle seized.”

The officers added: “The vehicle was stopped on the A477 near Kilgetty at approximately 1pm this afternoon. The occupants stated they had come to the area to a view a puppy that they were intending to buy. Checks on the driver and passenger showed neither to hold current driving licences, thus the vehicle was seized.”