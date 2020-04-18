PEMBROKESHIRE County Council has put together some of its frequently asked questions to help residents find answers about the waste and recycling service.

Several questions are being asked while there have also been cases of fly-tipping across the county.

Some of the questions include; Are grey bags still being collected during the coronavirus outbreak? Why have waste and recycling centres been closed? And how can I get more recycling bags and containers?

With the Covid-19 situation changing rapidly it’s understandable that there will be queries about the Authority’s services.

A collection of the most frequently asked questions has been put together to help residents quickly find the answers they are looking for.

Information included relates to grey bag collections, recycling collections, recycling points, garden waste, bulky waste services and more.

It also explains how households can help at a time when key services are stretched,

The main message for residents is that there are currently no changes to kerbside waste and recycling collections.

The FAQs and other important waste and recycling tips can be found at https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/coronavirus-advice-and-guidance/waste-and-recycling-services-covid-19