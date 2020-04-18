PEMBROKESHIRE police have been out patrolling our county’s roads once again during lockdown.

This morning, April 18, Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “Another weekend of patrols and stop checks are underway throughout the county. Thank you to those of you who continue to adhere to the #StayHomeSaveLives measures.

“To those who aren’t, we’re out and about 24/7, so please think again.”

Officers patrolling last night reported the major trunk roads into the county were thankfully empty.

The RPU stated: “Patrols are continuing throughout the early hours. Pleased to report that the trunk roads into the county are empty. Pictured below is the A40 at St Clears (Eastbound and Westbound) deserted. Thank you / Diolch yn fawr.”

Earlier on April 17, officers had conducted static checks on the A40 at Canaston Bridge and the A487 at Newport, along with mobile patrols throughout the county.

Officers also conducted speed checks in the Rhoscrowther area, following local concerns.