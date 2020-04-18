A MAN, who had blood wiped blood in the face of a police officer attending a call in Haverfordwest, just minutes after the weekly clap for emergency services workers, is due to appear in court today, April 18.

Police officers were taking part in the weekly clap of support and thanks at 8pm on Thursday night, April 16, when a report was made of a fire in Augustine Way.

Officers attended, along with colleagues from the fire service, and found items had been set alight in a garden.

Officers could see a man’s hand was bleeding, and asked him to wash it off. The man did not comply, instead wiping the blood onto an officer’s face.

Speaking last night, Pembrokeshire’s Chief Inspector Louise Harries said the officer had felt touched by people’s concerns.

Posting on Twitter, Inspector Harries said: “End my shift speaking to officer assaulted last night, by male wiping his bloodied hands on his face.

“His words to me: ‘I'm just touched everyone's been so caring towards me’.

“Back on patrol tonight, keeping people safe and protecting our communities.

“Committed and professional.”

She added: “The male charged and remanded for court tomorrow. Not acceptable, not tolerated not now.... not ever.”

The man, as yet unnamed, is due to appear at Swansea magistrates court.