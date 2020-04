FIREFIGHTERS from Fishguard, Haverfordwest and St Davids are currently attending a fire at the Glendower Hotel, Goodwick.

The crews received the callout shortly after 2pm today, April 18.

The incident is still ongoing, the fire confined to the first floor of the three-storey hotel on Glendower Square.

No-one is thought to be injured.

An eyewitness said: “There’s four engines a car and van attended. Couldn’t see any flames but quite a bit of smoke.”