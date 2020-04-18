POLICE in Pembroke and Pembroke Dock have been taking on the role of the Easter Bunny today, April 18, thanks to a very generous donation.

Pembroke Dock Police said: “A very generous person gifted a bag full of Easter Eggs to Pembroke Dock Police recently. We have decided to pay that kindness forward, so during our patrols today we’ve been making some special deliveries...

“We have delivered Easter Eggs to children across Pembroke and Pembroke Dock to thank them for staying home and saving lives.

“We saw some fantastic messages of support for our NHS and key workers.

“Thank you to our fantastic community.”