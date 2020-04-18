THE stepchildren of a Haverfordwest man, who passed away after contracting Covid-19, are appealing for help to cover the costs of his funeral.

Merlins Bridge born and raised Philip Henry Jones passed away at Withybush hospital on Wednesday, April 15 after a long spell in hospital.

Mr Jones, aged 61, known as Phil, had spent many months in hospital with an ongoing heart condition.

Mr Jones was described as always a very cheerful man, and well known within the Haverfordwest area. He sadly lost his wife, who he was a carer for, six years ago.

He was known for his love of Chelsea FC and was often seen around Haverfordwest walking his dogs.

His funeral is expected to cost some £2,600, and stepchildren Emma, Jon, and Paul Blayney have now set up a Facebook appeal to raise funds.

Writing on the page, Emma's family funeral fund for Phil, Emma said: “We are raising money for our father Philip Jones who passed away due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. This came suddenly and unexpectedly, and we have no savings or funds in place to pay for a funeral.

“We are asking if anyone would be able to kindly help in any way. We are trying for social support but we have been told that we do not meet the criteria.

“All donations will be towards a cost of a very basic funeral which has been estimated £2,600, so any help will be very much appreciated. Any excessive funds will be donated to charity to aid other families during this time.

“Thank you to everyone for your support during this time it is deeply appreciated.

“Emma, Jon & Paul.”

Emma told the Western Telegraph: “The reason we’re raising money is due to me and Jon working full time, so we got told it would be very unlikely we’d be able get help, and we didn't know what route to go down.

“Phil was in hospital and become ill with his heart eight months ago and hasn’t been home in the eight months. He was recovering from five-way bypass in Withybush when he contracted the Covid-19 virus and passed away on April 15.”

To date, more than £1,400 has been raised.

The family said: “We can’t thank everyone enough for all the help and support. We’re very lucky for the community that’s coming together to help us out in this difficult time. Any money we raise and we don’t use we be donating to other families affected by the Covid-19 virus.”

