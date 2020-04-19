AN UNINSURED driver travelled some 150 miles from Birmingham to Pembrokeshire to pick up friends yesterday, April 18, despite lockdown rules during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit, which stopped the car on the A40 at St Clears, said: “Vehicle stopped near St Clears. Occupants stated they’d travelled from Birmingham to collect friends in Haverfordwest. Checks showed the driver not to be on the insurance policy. Driver reported for no insurance, occupants reported for non-essential travel. Vehicle seized.”

That wasn’t the only non-essential journey Pembrokeshire police encountered, with incidents at Pembroke and Pembroke Dock just before midnight and the early hours of today.

Pembrokeshire RPU said: “Vehicle stop checked just prior to midnight in Pembroke, due to a defective headlight. Roadside drug swab administered, which tested positive for both cannabis and cocaine. Male arrested accordingly. Released under investigation after blood samples were taken at custody.”

The RPU was busy this morning, reporting: “Male arrested following a stop-check at Pembroke Port during the early hours. Checks showed him to be wanted on warrant for offences of drink driving and no insurance.”