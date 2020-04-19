YFC members from Llawhaden have beating the lockdown boredom and helping their local care homes.

“We usually meet every Tuesday evening but obviously due to Covid-19 we are unable to,” said Emily Jones, club vice-chairman.

“Usually we take part in anything from competitions such as public speaking, sports, cookery, dancing or stock-judging, we usually have a very busy social life with a calendar full of social events too.

“During Covid-19, we are running activities for our members, their families and anyone associated with the club through our Facebook and Instagram accounts.

“So far, they have included a pass the loo roll video, which had over 6,000 views and even a share from Welsh rugby player Rob Evans, a quiz, and a tiktok competition.

“We are also available if anyone in the local area to Llawhaden for prescription collections, picking up food if anyone is self-isolating, or just to be a friendly voice on the end of the phone.

“This week, club leaders and officials baked lots of homemade cakes and savoury items to put together in a large hamper for two residential care homes in our area, Castle View and Ridgeway.

“These were a token of our thanks to key workers who are working extremely hard during the pandemic.

“When delivered, the staff were extremely thankful and grateful that we had thought of them.

“I am extremely proud to be part of Llawhaden YFC.”

Simon Snape, club chairman, said: “It’s great to see our members, families and friends getting involved and having fun even though we can’t meet.”