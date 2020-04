WHILST the Queen has cancelled her birthday gun salutes on Tuesday in view of the current Covid crisis, we should not let this get in the way of celebrating the day in her honour.

May I propose that we all go outside at 8pm on Tuesday and clap 94 times.

JOHN EOIN DOUGLAS,

By email

Editor’s note: the monarch turns 94 on Tuesday but she is said to have decided gun salutes would not be “appropriate” at this time.