“DEMONSTRATING value for money” for bed costs at Pembrokeshire’s field hospital being developed at Bluestone is a challenge for Hywel Dda Health Board.

A report on a board meeting on April 7, held in private, was on the agenda for Thursday’s extraordinary meeting and included reference to the health board’s contract negotiations with Bluestone.

It states that a report was presented and “members noted that demonstrating value for money on a commercial arrangement is challenging when compared with the daily bed costs which are shown for the Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion model".

The report adds that the health board had “received assurances” from Pembrokeshire County Council that this was the only option with no other suitable properties available.

“The In-Committee Board also acknowledged that Bluestone has continued to engage with HDdUHB in a fair, transparent and collaborative manner,” it states.

A spokesman for the council said that a number of options were considered “within the incredible short time period” including schools and leisure centres, Bluestone was considered the “most overall advantageous scheme".

He added: “Pembrokeshire County Council is pleased to have worked collaboratively with Hywel Dda on the development of the Recovery Centre at Bluestone.

“The scheme is one of the amazing health projects across the country, which has been developed to provide extra capacity.

“Like all these other schemes, the Bluestone project has been developed with breathtaking speed – from inception on March 19 to practical completion on April 14.

“Although the main building works are complete, the facility is now being fitted out with furniture and being readied for operation.

“Within the incredibly short time period, the council, working alongside Hywel Dda, did consider a number of options for the facility including schools and leisure centres.

“The Bluestone option was taken forward in this case to Hywel Dda because it was considered the most overall advantageous scheme.”