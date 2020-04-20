FISHGUARD and District Round Table has donated £2,000 to Paul Sartori to help the charity buy two hospital beds to use in the community.

The end of life charity was hoping to buy two more beds with money from the Paul Sartori Hospice at Home Covid-19 Appeal on JustGiving has raised to date £1,145 and in addition we have received £500 towards equipment from Tesco Bags of Help.

However, there was still a shortfall of £1,979.

"The Paul Sartori Clinical team is working extremely hard alongside the NHS to assist with the discharge of end-of-life patients, by providing hospital beds, equipment and nursing care within their own homes," said a Paul Sartori spokesman.

"As you can imagine a hospital bed is a vital piece of equipment required to ensure a swift hospital discharge for patient living in the final stages of life,"

The charity said that at the moment all its beds were being used in the community; as soon as one is returned it is cleaned and reissued. Because of the current situation the charity anticipated demand for beds will increase over the coming months.

"What we were able to do yesterday in supporting the Paul Sartori Foundation is a prime example of why we as Tablers do what we do," said a spokesman for Fishguard Round Table.

"The fantastic work that charities like Paul Sartori do within our community is vital to so many.In these increasingly uncertain times we feel it's up to us all to ensure that they're still able to continue to help people both now and in the future, when we as a community come out the other side of this.

"Community is king at times like this. Our community supports us all year round, you've all helped contributed to Round Table's ability to help others in times of need. For that we are thankful."