WITH meetings cancelled and many council decisions being taken by officers, is your local councillor working from home?

One of those that is Jon Harvey, councillor for Pembroke's St Mary North, has updated residents on what is happening in the local area, praising the “amazing” community spirit.

Cllr Harvey said he had been please to see people following social distancing and lock down measures, with many a “cheery wave and hello from a safe distance” on his daily walk around town.

“The sense of community spirit is amazing. Residents checking on their neighbours and helping out with all sorts of things. Over the Easter period the residents of Devon Drive were treated to an appearance of the Easter Bunny following the delivery of pictures for the children to colour in and display in their windows.

“Meanwhile in Martello Park “fun packs” were delivered to children which went down a storm. Throughout the Ward everybody has been pulling together and, of course, the 8pm Thursday clap for the NHS has been brilliantly supported.

“I’m sure you will all share my support and admiration for those NHS and care workers, front line staff, shop workers and all those who are keeping us safe and keeping essential services running,” posted Cllr Harvey.

He also highlighted the grant support of more than £21million provided via Pembrokeshire County Council to 1,629 local businesses and the launch of the Housing Service Facebook page for council tenants.

Anyone requiring assistance with essential tasks, or just a friendly voice on the end of the phone, can call the council’s Community Hub on 01437 776301 or via email at communitycovid19@pembrokeshire.gov.uk

“As always, if anyone has any issues or problems do not hesitate to get in touch with me directly.

“Stay safe, stay well and keep smiling,” adds Cllr Harvey.