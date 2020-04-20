LIVING in Westhill, Milford Haven, I walk through Hilton Woods to an open section of the coast path for my daily exercise, and on this section I never meet anybody.

My wife is unable to cope with some poor paths through the woods, but would love to join me for the remainder.

This would entail her driving approximately one mile.

In the Western Telegraph on page 16: “Police U-turn over signs threatening driver fines” the college of policing guidance says “people will want to exercise locally and may need to travel to do so. We don’t want the public sanctioned for travelling a reasonable distance to exercise”.

But on page 29, “Essential travel reminders” officers went to Neyland and other coastal areas and told several drivers that travelling to a location to exercise is not essential travel.

Is it any wonder that the public is confused.

BRIAN BALL,

By email