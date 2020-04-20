A man who smeared blood on a police officer's face during the weekly clap for carers has been sentenced to 24 weeks in prison.

Darren Connolly, aged 35, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, and admitted the offence at court on Saturday, April 18.

Dyfed-Powys Police officers were taking part in the weekly clap of support and thanks at 8pm on Thursday, April 16, when a report was made of a fire in Augustine Way in Haverfordwest.

Officers attended, along with colleagues from the fire service, and found items had been set alight in a garden.

Officers could see the man's hand was bleeding, and asked him to wash it off. Connolly did not comply, instead wiping the blood onto an officer’s face.

Connolly was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison and must pay compensation of £120.

Chief Inspector Louise Harries said: “Once again one of our officers has been assaulted in an abhorrent way.

“Officers come to work to protect our communities and are doing everything they can to keep people safe. To be treated like this will never be acceptable.

“This can have not only a physical impact on officers but a psychological one on them and indeed their own families.

“The overwhelming majority of our communities in Pembrokeshire are fully supportive of police and we are grateful for that. Those that choose to behave in such a way can be assured that we will not tolerate such behaviour and we will be robust in our response.”