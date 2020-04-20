MORE waste has been dumped outside Neyland in the third case of fly-tipping in the area in recent weeks.

The waste was found on the road from Neyland to Rosemarket just past the railway bridge and was reported to the council.

A pregnancy kit and bottles of wine were among some of the items discarded which have now been cleared.

Anyone with any information as to how it got there is asked to call the council.

The Council has already reminded members of the public that its waste collection service is running as normal during the lockdown period.