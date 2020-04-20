TV viewers are being offered the chance to travel along the Wales Coast Path from the comfort of their own living room - calling in on locations right across West Wales.

ITV Good Morning Britain presenter Sean Fletcher will be meeting some of the many amazing characters who live and work along the 870 mile route.

His journey takes in Pembrokeshire highlights including Newport, Whitesands Bay, Broad Haven and the Castlemartin MOD training range.

The six-part series, Wonders of the Coast Path, was filmed by ITV Cymru Wales before the Covid 19 lockdown began. It will be broadcast in Wales from 8.30pm on Monday, April 27.

It will then be broadcast across the UK on the ITV network during the summer.

Says Sean: ‘It’s vitally important that everyone follows government guidelines and stays at home, but in these difficult times this series can hopefully provide a bit of virtual escapism.”

“We have the most beautiful and diverse coastline in the world, waiting there to be explored and enjoyed by everyone when we are past this and the time is right.”

The presenter’s first port of call is to the Watkins family who live outside Newport.

Next stop is the archaeological dig at St Patrick’s Chapel, Whitesands Bay near St Davids. There, National Park Authority archaeologist Tomos Jones talks of the work being done to uncover hundreds of bodies, buried in early medieval times, and now under threat from the sea.

Tomas says: “We are excavating some burials. A mix of adults and children and some very small infants. Some of the remains actually predate the sixth century”

“And just by chance we have the Coast path running by the site. We have had lots of people coming and asking what’s going on so it’s great that we are getting the community involved.”

Heading south, Sean joins national park ranger Ian Meopham and a group from the Pembrokeshire Blind Society as they walk from Haroldstone Chins to Broad Haven.

“Sometimes, I think as sighted people, we rely too much on our vision and we don’t use our ears, we don’t use our sense of smell. So it’s a really good reminder from the group how rich this environment is.”

The final stop on the Pembrokeshire section of Sean’s tour along the Coast Path is the Castlemartin Training range.

Jonathan Hill, Executive Producer of Wonders of the Coast Path explains: "In these difficult times when people aren't allowed to enjoy the great Welsh coastline, this series offers a wonderful escape to some of the most spectacular places along The Wales Coast Path.

“What really enriches this series are the fascinating characters Sean meets during his journey from north to south. I hope that once the restrictions are lifted people will get a chance to discover the wonders for themselves."

The Pembrokeshire episode of Wonders of the Coast Path is due to be broadcast on ITV Cymru Wales at 8.30pm on Monday, May 18.