Reports of holiday businesses receiving visitors and second homes being occupied locally continue to be received by Pembrokeshire County Council.

The council said regulations are clear and residents should stay at their primary residence and travel to holiday accommodation or second homes is not essential.

Police officers have the power to issue fixed penalty notices and turn those travelling around.

Across the Easter weekend police and council officers stopped 1,660 vehicles with 39 fixed penalty notices issued to those deemed to have left their homes without reasonable excuse.

Further traffic checks are continuing day and night.

Travelling to a second home or holiday accommodation risks introducing the virus to rural communities from areas where the disease might be more prevalent.

It also places additional strain on local health services where provision is based on resident population.

There are also concerns of increasing anxieties and possible tensions in rural communities.

All holiday accommodation businesses listed below are to remain closed to the public until further notice, apart from the certain limited exceptions.

• Holiday sites

• Camping sites

• Hotels and bed and breakfast accommodation

• Other holiday accommodation (including holiday apartments, hostels and boarding houses)

These businesses can be specifically requested to operate by the Welsh ministers or by local authorities for a limited number of reasons. Including:

• accommodating key / critical workers (as defined by Welsh Government)

• accommodating those who have been displaced or are homeless, or;

• providing accommodation for health patients.

If a business is specifically requested to open by Welsh Ministers or a local authority, this provision should not be taken to mean that the whole site or business can reopen.

Any permitted re-opening will be specific and limited to the purposes set out in the request.

A council spokesperson said: "The fact the Welsh Ministers or Local Authorities may request a business to open for a specific purpose does not authorise it to open for any other purpose and nor does it oblige the business to open.

"Some holiday businesses in the County are currently accommodating key workers but if such businesses have not yet been asked to do so by the Welsh Ministers or a Local Authority, they must make Pembrokeshire County Council aware of this as a matter of urgency.

"They need to ensure that a written request is forthcoming from the Welsh Ministers or Local Authority and they may only remain open in response to such a request.

"Enforcement action will be undertaken against any holiday accommodation business that continues to operate without such a request having been made.

"Our communities continue to be monitored in partnership with Dyfed-Powys Police and officers of the Council’s Public Protection team for compliance.

"If you have information that causes you concern in your community relating to the use of holiday accommodation and buildings please contact the Council at buildings@pembrokeshire.gov.uk

"There is also currently a particular challenge in terms of securing sufficient accommodation for vulnerable groups.

"Holiday accommodation businesses in Pembrokeshire are being requested to consider providing accommodation for such groups.

"If you currently own or manage holiday accommodation businesses in Pembrokeshire and would like to make this accommodation available for this purpose, please email buildings@pembrokeshire.gov.uk with contact details.

"If you have already responded to the Welsh Government’s request, please let the Council know to update records.

"If you are operating a business in Pembrokeshire and want to make sure that you are only operating within the correct permission under The Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (Wales) Regulations 2020 please contact email buildings@pembrokeshire.gov.uk"