More than 100 boxes of happiness have been delivered to residents in and around Solva thanks to a community Cwtch box scheme.

The scheme was launched by the village's Bay View Stores and Sam Ellison, of I Love Solva, to cheer people up and let them know they are appreciated.

Sam's thoughts were that in the current climate some people may be struggling financially, tired as they're a key worker or work for the NHS, others may just need a little pick me up or sometimes someone just needs a cwtch.

Bay View Stores and I Love Solva donated money so that the shop can deliver products in £10 Cwtch Boxes. While Bay View's Erian Price helped set up and co-ordinate the scheme. Richard Davies, Abbey Price, Jane Wilde and Jamie Barnes have also helped and supported the scheme.

As well as produce from Bay View Stores some boxes also contain a gift from Yr Hen Gof Forge or vouchers from the salons, restaurant and coffee shop at Pembrokeshire College for a free manicure or coffee and cake once things are up and running again.

The boxes have been given free of charge to those people in the community who deserve one, with nominations being given to Bay View Stores via a Facebook message.

Anyone who wants to support the scheme can make a donation of any items from their shopping; make a monetary donation or help deliver the boxes.

"This is about supporting our amazing community and the amazing people within it," said Gwyn and Sam. "Yet again this community has blown us away."

So far 100 Cwtch Boxes have already been delivered, and £1000 of donations towards the boxes has been received. The shop has been "absolutely inundated" with nominations.

No more nominations are currently being taken due to the sheer volume of those already received. People can still make a donation via BACs or in the shop and all the money will be made into more Cwtch Boxes.

These will be delivered to those people who have already been nominated, especially those who are really struggling.