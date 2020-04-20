PREPARING for the worst case scenario in light of the coronavirus pandemic includes ensuring “dignity and respect” for anyone who dies, with additional capacity for fatalities considered.

As part of its Covid-19 preparedness planning Pembrokeshire County Council said it has been considering the potential requirements for additional mortuary facilities with a meeting held with local funeral directors on March 18.

The operating hours of Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth, will be extended from May 4, in agreement with local funeral directors, a council statement added.

From that date, operating hours will be from 9am to 7pm with services restricted to 30 minutes each to increase the facility’s capacity.

“This preparedness planning has been carried out both locally and as part of the Local Resilience Forum processes.

“It is our priority to ensure anyone who passes away is treated with dignity and respect,” said a county council spokesman.

The planning has included considering the need for additional temporary resting places “in readiness for the increase in deaths related to Covid-19.”

As of April 20 there had been 150 cases of coronavirus recorded in Pembrokeshire, 33 in Ceredigion and 350 in Carmarthenshire.

The number of deaths in the Hywel Dda health board area is not published by Public Health Wales as it is currently only a small number. Across Wales 584 people have died according to Monday’s (April 20) figures.