TRADERS in Pembrokeshire County Council-owned markets in Pembrokeshire are being 'discriminated' against as they look for lockdown compensation, it is claimed this week.

Because the stallholders' business rates are included in the rent they pay to the authority, they are unable to apply for government funding for the self-employed because they do not have a business rates reference number.

The points raised by indoor market traders in Tenby have now been taken up by Pembrokeshire County Council.

Said a spokesman for the authority: "The council appreciates the genuine concerns of the market traders and we have conveyed those concerns to the Welsh Government."

One of the Tenby stallholders, photographer and picture framer Paul Deverson, said: "We really feel that we are being discriminated against at a time when things are very difficult and we appreciate that the county council's hands are tied on the matter.

"There are similar small businesses to ours a hundred yards away in town who are able to claim because they have their own business rates reference number, and that is all we need from the county council."

In an open letter to politicians and the Welsh Government, the traders said: "We are small, self-employed businesses who desperately need this help in order to survive after this global pandemic.

"We pay rent to Pembrokeshire County Council and our business rates are included in our rent. This is clearly stated in our contracts - we DO and always have paid business rates.

"As our rates are included in our rent, we do not have a business rates reference number, and therefore we are unable to apply for the grants set up by the government to help and support self-employed businesses.

"We are small, self-employed businesses who desperately need this help in order to survive after this global pandemic.

"The Welsh government Resilience Grant promised to fill this gap, however, they insist you must be VAT-registered and employ at least one full-time employee. Again, this leaves us small businesses with no help or support during these scary, uncertain times.

"The government states that we can get 80% of profit back from HMC in June. However, 80% of a small profit is not going to get us through the next year. We rely on the summer season to see us through the year; this is when we make the most profit, when Tenby is busy with tourists. "Having just missed Easter due to the national lockdown put in place by the government, we have missed our biggest week of trade this year. Why are we not able to apply for grants to see us through to next year, like other businesses across the country?

"We can’t help but feel like we are being discriminated against; why do we not deserve the support that other businesses are receiving? As small, self-employed businesses we feel uncared for, overlooked and completely let down.

"These are scary times for everyone and especially for us small businesses who don’t know what the future holds. Please can you help us shed light on our situation as we feel we have no chance. We’re desperate to continue our businesses that we have put everything into."