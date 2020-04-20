A LLANDELOY mum is appealing for help to make lockdown more bearable for her autistic15-year old son.

Rachel Latimer's son has Asperger's syndrome, a form of autism, and also suffers from stress and anxiety.

Before lockdown he was supported by Withybush Hospital's CAMHS team. However due to the effects of the coronavirus on health care, that support has been suspended. He is still supported by a school councillor on a weekly basis.

His condition means that he finds lockdown particularly challenging and craves his own space. Rachel, who had to stop work due to ill health some time ago, is appealing to anyone who may be able to help by donating an old caravan or van.

"He is finding it harder and harder as the weeks go by," said Rachel. "He wants to be away from everybody.

"He can't cope with the hustle and bustle of everyday life. He needs his own space."

Rachel is asking anyone who may have an unused caravan or van they could donate to get in touch.

"If someone has something that has been stuck in the garden for years that can just be dumped in my drive that would be ideal," she said.

"He likes old and 'smelly' as he puts it. Size is not an issue as small is good, but I have space for big too, leaky is fine as long as it's repairable.

"Even a big van that's not roadworthy. He's into playing and making music, computing, engineering, science. He needs his own personal space. Just somewhere that he can sit in with a chair and table and do his stuff.

"I want to help my son during this difficult time. It would make his day and could help ease his stress tremendously."

If anyone can help Rachel, they can contact her on vincents_vancoughs@hotmail.co.uk.

