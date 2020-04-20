MEMBERS of Keyston YFC completed a virtual coast path walk on Easter Monday.

The event was the brainchild of club chairman Eleri George and a funding page was set up.

Everyone followed the government guidelines and walked the distance around their homes, gardens and on their daily exercise.

The funds raised will go towards purchasing toiletries, nightwear, underwear etc for patients in local hospitals who cannot access these from family members due to visiting restrictions.

They also hope to purchase some electronic devices to help patients keep in touch with family members.

More than 90 members and friends took part in the challenge and not only did they reach their destination of St Dogmaels from Amroth but collectively travelled a distance of over 530 miles.

Eleri and the members were overwhelmed by the support and currently they have raised over £2,500.

The funding page is still open for a few days at gofundme.com/f/raising-money-to-purchase-items-for-hwyel-dda

In the meantime members are also busy in the local community helping with shopping and prescriptions.

They also took part in a YFC virtual field day with Eleri George winning the under-26 sauce judging competition, Dan Morgan second in the auctioning and Will, Isobel and Rhys were placed second in the decorate-a-fence competition.