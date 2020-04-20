Pembrokeshire County Council Leader, Councillor David Simpson, has provided a further coronavirus update for Monday, April 20.

"We sadly continue to hear about UK and Wales death figures associated with Covid-19 and it is very sad that this pandemic has hit us in such a way. Therefore it is vitally important that we continue to adhere to Government advice to ensure we protect lives.

"I want to highlight a few issues that have been brought to my attention regarding second homes and holiday accommodation

"The current regulations are clear: residents should stay at their primary residence and that journeys to holiday accommodation or second homes are not essential travel.

"Police officers have the power to issue fixed penalty notices and turn back those travelling. The police and county council are continuing to check vehicle movements and Fixed Penalty Notices will be issued if in breach.

"Travelling to a second home or holiday accommodation risks spreading the disease, so I urge people to stay at home. Now is not the time to travel to Pembrokeshire.

"As I have mentioned before, our county will be open for business in the future and we will then welcome back our visitors.

"This pandemic does not have any boundaries. Anyone can catch Covid-19 so stay at home and stay safe. The very clear advice we have received is that any change to our social distancing measures now would risk a significant increase in the spread of the virus

"I have been informed by our officers that some people are still not adhering to the full rules. This is not acceptable. It is selfish and risks lives.

"Some people feel they are 'local' and that they can move around. This again is not acceptable. Everyone must adhere to the rules otherwise the spread of this awful virus will continue.

"Think about front-line staff; think and care about our NHS; think before you go out. Why take a chance?"

Press releases issued since my last update are:

‘Remember: stay strong, stay at home and stay safe. Thank you.’

