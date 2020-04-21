MORE Welsh people who have been stranded abroad are being brought home today (April 21) thanks to work by the Welsh Government.

They are providing ongoing support to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in its efforts to repatriate British nationals, including those from Wales, who had been stranded as a result of the global Covid-19 lockdown.

Eluned Morgan, the Minister for International Relations said: “Our network of 21 overseas offices are working with the FCO and playing an active role in the repatriation of Welsh citizens from across the world, including from Peru, India, Vietnam, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

“We have also been working closely with the FCO on the case of an Intensive Care Consultant from North Wales who was stranded in India.

“As a result of our support, the consultant is due to arrive back in the UK later today (April 21).”

“We strongly urge Welsh citizens who are currently overseas to return home as soon as possible”.