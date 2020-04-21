MILES of smiles for the NHS are being spread throughout Pembrokeshire by Narberth’s Rainbow Fairy.

Artist Diana Brook has now drawn her signature rainbow design around 300 times - on windows of houses, businesses, shops and cars as well as on acrylic, perspex or laminate sheets.

The ‘takeaway’ rainbows have found their way to Withybush Hospital and residential care homes, and care workers are making a special stop so that Diana can decorate their cars to show support.

Art teacher Diana has raised over £1500 for Leukaemia UK from donations for her designs. She chose the charity in support of her brother who has the disease. Her work has become so well- known that she is greeted around Narberth as the Rainbow Fairy.

She said: “I’ve walked and cycled over 70 miles within Narberth’s boundaries and I’ve been touched by the responses of Narberth people - their support, enthusiasm and generosity.”

Diana has also selling rainbow mugs in aid of the charity, with 100 being snapped up in just four days. Twenty of these are going to Newport, Pembs, as a thank-you to the local shopkeepers for keeping the town moving.

The mugs are on sale through Diana’s website on dianarbrook.com, where you can also get your own free A4 rainbow download - either in full colour or to colour in yourself.