A LOCAL school has been turned into an informal foodbank for anyone who is self-isolating, shielding, struggling to get to the shops or needs a helping hand.

Ysgol Wdig, Goodwick School, is currently opening on two afternoons a week for local people to help themselves to anything they need.

The school's Ffrindiau group initially put out an appeal for donations in order to put together hampers to cheer up people during the coronavirus pandemic.

The idea was to donate hampers of tea, coffee, biscuits and treats to places, such as Fishguard surgery, to help keep up staff morale.

Other hampers were going to be made up to help people in the community who were struggling for whatever reason.

As donations of food, books and household goods started flooding in from individuals and local businesses it soon became clear that there was too much for just hampers and the idea of a food bank was born.

As well as essentials, brand new books and toys have also been donated. The Ffrindiau have also successfully applied for £250 from the town council which will be used to buy meat vouchers and veg boxes.

"These supplies are for everyone who may need them," said Ysgol Wdig headteacher, Jonathan Jones.

"If you're struggling financially, can't get to the shops or just can't get what you need, please come and help yourselves.

"This is a beginning of a new initiative and we want to support our whole community."

The school is planning to open twice a week for people to come and help themselves to whatever they need.

People who are shielding or self-isolating can ring the school and items can be dropped off.

"The donations that have poured in have been nothing but phenomenal," said Ffrindiau chairman, Lucy Wilkes.

"This is for everyone. If anyone is desperate for anything but can't get to the shops, can't get a delivery, or for whatever reason, please use this mini food bank. Nobody will be turned away."

For more information on the food bank's opening times see the Ysgol Wdig Facebook page.