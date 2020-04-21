DO NOT delay in seeking advice and treatment if your child is unwell or injured, this is the message from Hywel Dda University Health Board.

The board said that while it is extremely important to follow government advice to stay at home, it can be confusing to know what to do if a child is unwell or injured at this time.

However, 111 NHS Wales, GPs and hospitals are still providing the care that's needed, just in different ways to keep both parents and children safe.

Janet Millward, senior nurse manager, paediatrics, at Hywel Dda UHB said, "We understand that families will be anxious at this time if their child becomes unwell or injured.

"Covid-19 is worrying but there may be other reasons why your child might be unwell and it is important not to delay in getting care and treatment. In each of our counties, we have arrangements in place to provide care for your child during the pandemic.

"In response to Covid-19 at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest, the Paediatric Ambulatory Care Unit (PACU), also known as Puffin Ward, has been converted into a Minor Injuries Unit for adults and children for the duration of the pandemic.

"Children with minor injuries will still be able to access care at Withybush but children with illness will be cared for at Glangwili General Hospital in Carmarthen."

At Glangwili Hospital there is now a temporary Paediatric Assessment Area adjacent to the Emergency Department children are assessed in a separate facility to adults.

This area is for children with illnesses who attend following emergency referral from their GP, out of hours GP, Welsh Ambulance Service or those who are brought to the hospital by parents or family members.

For any children who have open access arrangements, parents should contact the ward as normal.

One parent or carer can stay with children on the ward and hospitals have free Wi-Fi to help families keep in touch at this time.

GP practices or 111 NHS Wales are available to help parents worried about a child's physical or mental health.

You can contact your GP practice by phone. GP surgeries can provide telephone triage and are in the process of introducing, an online consultation service called e-Consult, accessed via the surgery's website.

Health visitors are also continuing to support families and new babies. Parents who are unable to reach their usual health visitor can contact the Pembrokeshire hub on 07766 992316 Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm:

Parents with children who are due their childhood immunisations should continue to attend appointments.

Welsh mental health charity Hafal has developed resources for parents and carers to support conversations with young people about resilience and mental health, available on their website: mentalhealth-uk.org/partnerships/bloom-resource-library/.