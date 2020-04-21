THE Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales (WTSWW) are delighted to announce the launch of two new exciting on-line initiatives; Skomer Island Live Web Cameras and Skomer Live which is a weekly round-up series hosted by Welsh wildlife presenters Lizzie Daly and Iolo Williams.

Never before has Skomer Island been so accessible. The Wildlife Trust will control the three live web cameras which are positioned at key locations.

Gina Gavigan, Marketing and Development Manager for WTSWW said: “We are absolutely thrilled to bring the wonders of Skomer Island to so many people during this difficult time using web cameras and live streaming technology. Lizzie and Iolo make a great team and we are very excited to welcome them to our WILD family for this awesome series.”

Viewers can watch Seals during the morning as they haul out on Skomer’s North Haven beach, Puffins, Razorbills, Guillemots, Rabbits on the cliff top during the afternoon and Manx Shearwaters at night.

Skomer Live, the series with Lizzie and Iolo will be going out at 12pm every Wednesday across the Facebook social media platforms of The Wildlife Trust of South Wales and Skomer Island and will feature guest appearances from the Skomer team, weekly challenges and highlights from islands web cameras.

Wildlife presenter Lizzie Daly said: “Skomer is a wonderful Welsh island which, at this of year is full to bursting with vast colonies of ground nesting sea birds and migrating visitors. I am really excited to be co-producing and hosting this wonderful ‘Skomer Live’ series celebrating the wonderful conservation work of the Skomer Wardens and of course the wildlife.”

The new Skomer Island Live web camera project is part of a wider fundraising initiative from WTSWW.

The Covid-19 situation has exacerbated what would already have been a very difficult year for the Trust. WTSWW earn nearly 50% of its income through tourism-related activities; cafes, shops, holiday accommodation and Skomer landings, and the lockdown comes at their busiest time of year which is disastrous. If you enjoy tuning into Skomer Island Live please help

WTSWW ensure that wildlife has a future in south and West Wales by making a donation however big or small. Donate at www.welshwildlife.org/support-us/

To get your Skomer Island web camera fix day or night click on the following link now: https://www.welshwildlife.org/appeal/skomer-covid-19-appeal/

Join Lizzie and Iolo for the first Skomer Live weekly update this Wednesday, April 22.

Go to the following Facebook pages: The Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales https://www.facebook.com/WildlifeTrustSouthandWestWales/ or via the Skomer Island Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SkomerIsland/

The Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales (WTSWW) would also like to thank Dragon WiFi for all their support with the web camera project.