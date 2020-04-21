Police are investigating after seven burglaries were reported overnight on Saturday, April 18, in Haverfordwest.

Houses were targeted in Howells Avenue, Ellis Avenue and Fishguard Road, with items taken, as well as two businesses in Fishguard Road, where tools were stolen.

A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and released on bail pending further police enquiries.

Chief Inspector Louise Harries said: “While an arrest was made very quickly we are still appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

"Incidents like this cause distress for the victims and the community. I would remind people to be vigilant and ensure their premises are secure.”

Enquiries are ongoing, but officers would like to hear from anyone who saw a person or group of people acting suspiciously in these areas on Saturday night or the early hours of Sunday.

You can make a report by calling 101, online at: bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, or by email at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk