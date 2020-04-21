WITH Pembrokeshire County Council’s Customer Service Centres in Haverfordwest and Pembroke Dock currently closed, the Authority is unable to accept payments in person at present.

While the Council has temporality suspended recovery action for customers unable to pay, payments for Council Tax can however be made online at: www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk or via 01437 76455 using a debit/credit card.

Alternatively, householders can pay by cheque which can be posted to Revenue Services at: Pembrokeshire County Council, North Wing Customer Service Centre, County Hall, Haverfordwest, SA61 1TP.

Please ensure your Council Tax reference number is written on the back of the cheque. Please never send cash via the post.

To avoid the need to visit a cash desk or the cost of posting a cheque, a Direct Debit can be set up either by using the Council’s online ‘My Account’ service at: www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk or by requesting a paper copy by phoning the contact centre on 01437 764551.

For those customers who do not have the ability to pay by either a debit or credit card; cheque or by direct debit, it is also possible to apply for a payment card by calling 01437 764551. This will allow you to pay your instalments at post office branches.