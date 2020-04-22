Plans have been submitted for a proposed energy connector between Pembrokeshire and Ireland.

Greenlink Interconnector Limited has today, Wednesday, submitted three planning applications for the project’s onshore works, including underground cable installation and construction of a converter station.

This follows a consultation period on the draft planning applications, and the final applications will be subject to a further 21-day statutory public consultation.

The Greenlink interconnector includes a subsea cable intended to come ashore under the beach and dunes at Freshwater West and continuing underground to a new converter station near the existing Pembroke substation.

Nigel Beresford, Greenlink Interconnector Limited CEO, said: “We are delighted to have reached this major project milestone.

“It represents the culmination of over three years of detailed technical and environmental work by our team and valuable input from local stakeholders to produce an application that we believe is of the highest quality, balancing the need to protect sensitive and valued areas like Freshwater West beach whilst maximising the important local economic benefits.”

Tom Brinicombe, who leads planning and development for the project in Wales, added: “One of the major concerns raised has been any potential impact on Freshwater West. We have taken these concerns very seriously and committed to drilling under the beach to avoid direct impacts on beach users.”

Copies of the planning documents are published on www.greenlink.ie , and representations can be made at www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/planning-and-building-control and

www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/planning