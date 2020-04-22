HEARTFELT thanks and notes of appreciation are lifting the spirits of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Waste and Recycling teams.

Since the first week of lockdown in March, the Pembrokeshire public has been showing its appreciation for the hardworking crews.

There are currently no changes to kerbside waste and recycling collections and teams continue to provide these essential services across Pembrokeshire.

Residents have been leaving ‘thank you’ notes, writing messages on cardboard to be recycled and even clapping from their doorsteps as crews arrive.

Notes left include: ‘We value you very much, thanks for all you do’, ‘you guys are our invisible heroes’ and ‘thank you so much, you’re terrific.’

The notes, messages and support has been greatly appreciated by crews, now including staff redeployed from other Council areas, as they travel the County.

Councillor Cris Tomos, Cabinet Member for Environment, Public Protection and Welsh Language, said: “On behalf of our hardworking crews I’d like to say a great big thank you for the support being shown.

“Each and every note and act of kindness and support is hugely appreciated and a great boost to morale, particularly at such testing times.

“Our Waste and Recycling teams are keyworkers and doing their very best to provide an essential service and these messages, notes and simple thanks really do make a difference and show that their work is valued by the Pembrokeshire public.

“Residents can also help our teams by reading and following the advice at https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/coronavirus-advice-and-guidance/waste-and-recycling-services-covid-19”