FISHGUARD'S community theatre, Theatre Gwaun, may have had to shut its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic but it is still playing a vital role in the community.

The theatre is currently adorned with new rainbow posters replacing those usually promoting live events and films.

The posters are promoting Theatr Gwaun's community support scheme; the venue's fantastic network of dedicated volunteers is on hand to add to the efforts of other groups and offer support to those in need during the current crisis.

The theatre's phoneline, usually used for enquiries and bookings is manned by volunteers and is available as a helpline for anyone in the community.

"The phoneline is redirected on a rotational basis, and we have a new email address, so if anyone needs additional support for any non-medical issues, we are here to help," said Sue Whitbread, the theatre's recently appointed chief executive.

"Strictly following government guidelines and taking all precautions, we can use our network to help with routine errands, or just be there to have a chat."

The eye-catching posters were designed by Year 8 Ysgol Bro Gwaun, Nina Schmidt. Her reward will be a 'red carpet' night for herself and friends as soon as the theatre is open to the public.

Since the theatre went into hibernation on 18th March trustees and volunteers have turned up the volume on fundraising efforts, and in close cooperation with excellent local actors and musicians will make sure north Pembrokeshire is treated to top-notch entertainment when the doors open again.

"The resourcefulness of people in our community such as the Best Foot Forward team, rehearsing using Zoom and Skype, is very inspiring," said Sue.

"We will launch a new fund-raising campaign with opportunities for online donations, purchase of vouchers for future performances, and memberships of our Friends of Theatr Gwaun and Associate Membership schemes.

"We will be ready to open our doors with a great programme of entertainment as soon as the guidelines permit."

To access the theatre's community helpline ring 01348 873421 or email community@theatrgwaun.com.